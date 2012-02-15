KUALA LUMPUR Feb 15 The proposed listing
of a combined SapuraCrest and Kencana Petroleum Bhd
in Malaysia has been delayed to end-March or early
April, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The planned merger of the Malaysian oil and gas services
firms, the largest in the Malaysian oil and gas sector, was
scheduled to list the combined entity by end-February, but has
been delayed because the companies are awaiting court approval
on certain aspects of the deal.
"We are still waiting for the high court to approve some
outstanding processes for the merger to go ahead," said the
source, who could not be identified because he is not authorised
to speak to the media.
"The repayment schedule for the loan that Kencana needs to
take to buy back the shares for the entity to be delisted has
not gone to the court yet," the source added. He declined to
specify how large a loan Kencana needs for the deal.
It is a common procedure in Malaysia for companies to seek
court approval for repayment schedules on share buybacks.
The merger, once completed, will allow both firms to compete
against regional heavyweights and comes at a time when the
southeast Asian country's state oil firm, Petronas, is
aggressively developing its domestic oil assets.
The subsequent listing of the merged entity is expected to
create a company with a market capitalisation of more than 10
billion ringgit ($3.28 billion), the source said.
Kencana Petroleum and SapuraCrest officials were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 3.0460 ringgit)
