KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 Malaysian oil and gas services firm SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd has bagged more than $450 million of drilling contracts and extensions in southeast Asia and Africa, the company said on Tuesday.

SapuraKencana's wholly-owned drilling subsidiary in Singapore secured a $108 million deal from oil producer Total E&P Congo for the one-year provision of a semi-tender assist drilling rig, which will be used offshore Congo, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The firm's drilling units in Brunei and Hong Kong meanwhile extended existing contracts valued at $92 million, $164 million and $90 million for the use of its drilling rigs offshore Brunei, Angola and Thailand.

SapuraKencana said the contracts were expected to add to its earnings for the financial year ending Jan. 31, 2015 onwards.

($1 = 3.2655 Malaysian Ringgit)