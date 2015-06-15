KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, a Malaysian oil and gas services firm, said on Monday it plans to raise up to 7 billion ringgit ($1.86 billion) with a multi-currency Islamic bond programme.

Proceeds will go towards refinancing existing debt and fund business requirements for the group, it said in a stock exchange announcement.

The 30-year sukuk murabaha programme, to be issued by the firm's wholly-owned unit SapuraKencana TMC, is not rated and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the lead arranger.

For the full announcement:

($1 = 3.7590 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)