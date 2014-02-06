BRIEF-Atento reports agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile
* Atento announces agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile to expand credit origination capabilities
Feb 6 Canadian dairy Saputo Inc, closing in on a big purchase in Australia, is considering further buys in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and the United States, CEO Lino Saputo Jr. said on Thursday.
Saputo won majority control in January of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd , with its offer scheduled to close on Feb. 12.
* Atento announces agreement to acquire majority stake in Interfile to expand credit origination capabilities
* Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to its offer
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.