(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose 15.5 percent, not 14 percent)

Nov 9 Canada's biggest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a slight rise in second-quarter profit, partly helped by an acquisition.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the cheesemaker's earnings rose to C$127.1 million ($124.8 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share, from C$125.8 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.79 billion.

The company acquired DCI Cheese Co earlier this year.

Shares of Saputo, which competes with Dean Foods Co and Kraft Foods Inc , were trading down 2 percent at C$40.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.019 Canadian Dollars)