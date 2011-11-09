(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose 15.5 percent, not 14
percent)
Nov 9 Canada's biggest dairy producer Saputo Inc
reported a slight rise in second-quarter profit, partly
helped by an acquisition.
In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the cheesemaker's earnings
rose to C$127.1 million ($124.8 million), or 61 Canadian cents a
share, from C$125.8 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in
the same quarter last year.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.79 billion.
The company acquired DCI Cheese Co earlier this
year.
Shares of Saputo, which competes with Dean Foods Co
and Kraft Foods Inc , were trading down 2 percent at
C$40.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.019 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)