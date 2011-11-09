* Q2 EPS C$0.61 vs est. EPS C$0.64
* Q2 rev up 15.5 pct to C$1.79 bln
(Compares with analysts' estimates, adds details)
Nov 9 Canada's biggest dairy producer Saputo
Inc's quarterly profit missed market estimates as a
stronger Canadian dollar offset higher cheese prices and sales
volumes.
In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the cheesemaker's earnings
rose to C$127.1 million ($124.8 million), or 61 Canadian cents a
share, from C$125.8 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, in
the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the company, the third largest dairy processor
in Argentina and one of the top three cheese producers in the
United States, rose 15.5 percent to C$1.79 billion helped by an
acquisition.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 64 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$1.78 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the United States, the average selling price of cheese
rose by 44 cents from the same period last fiscal, Saputo said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Dallas-based Dean Foods , the
largest dairy company in the United States, posted a $1.6
billion loss as it took a large charge to reflect a lower value
for its fresh dairy business.
Montreal-based Saputo, the maker of Stella cheese and Vachon
desserts, acquired DCI Cheese Co earlier this
year.
Shares of Saputo were trading down 2 percent at C$40.38 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.019 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)