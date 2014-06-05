June 5 Canada's largest dairy producer, Saputo
Inc, which is still digesting a major purchase in
Australia, is eyeing other acquisitions there as well as in the
United States, Canada and Latin America, Chief Executive Officer
Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.
In the United States, potential acquisitions could cost less
than C$100 million to as much as C$4 billion ($3.7 billion),
Saputo said in a conference call to discuss the company's
quarterly results.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
David Gregorio; and Peter Galloway)