Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
Aug 6 Canada's largest dairy producer Saputo Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2014, net income rose 12.2 percent to C$136.7 million ($131.4 million), or 69 Canadian cents a share, from C$121.8 million, or 60 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings has partnered on nuclear safety with fellow utilities Chubu Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power - Nikkei Source text:(http://s.nikkei.com/2lYQWvi) Further company coverage:
* Payments company Verifone Systems Inc investigating breach - Krebsonsecurity