(Recasts with CEO interview)
By Rod Nickel
Feb 5 Canada's tightly managed dairy sector
limits domestic opportunities for Saputo Inc, the
country's largest dairy, forcing it to focus on growth
elsewhere, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
CEO Lino Saputo Jr. emphasized in an interview that the
company is not lobbying Ottawa to either dismantle or preserve
the system, which restricts how much milk farmers can produce
and curbs imports. But, he said, a liberalized system could
allow Saputo to grow at home.
"If things would open up in Canada, we're very well-placed
to take advantage of whatever opportunities that might be
there," Saputo said. "If a dairy farmer would be able to be
cost-effective in Canada, and be able to have a huge pool of
milk for us, then, yes, it would make sense to increase our
presence in the Canadian platform."
If Canadian farmers cannot produce milk as competitively in
an open market as U.S. farmers can, then Saputo's investment
will follow the milk, he said.
The Montreal-based company has already expanded through
acquisition in the United States, Argentina and Australia. Its
brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese.
It is likely to make one acquisition in the C$500 million
($402 million) to C$2 billion range this year, Saputo said. The
United States and Australia are likely locations, but the
company is also eyeing new markets such as Brazil and New
Zealand.
It is involved in acquisition talks with three to five
target companies, he said.
Canada is under pressure from the United States and other
countries negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact
to liberalize its supply-management system.
"In free trade, the strong will survive. I would not be
scared of opening up the market," Saputo said.
Dairy consumption is stagnant or declining in Canada, and
Saputo said part of the reason is that supply management makes
dairy products costly.
Saputo reported higher quarterly earnings and revenue for
its third quarter, ended on Dec. 31, on Thursday. Net income
rose to C$154.6 million, or 38 Canadian cents a share, from
C$144.1 million, or 37 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 41 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue climbed 20 percent to C$2.8 billion, above forecasts
of C$2.66 billion.
Saputo's shares fell 2.8 percent to C$35.45 in Toronto.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Peter Galloway)