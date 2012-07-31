July 31 Canadian dairy products producer Saputo
Inc reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit,
citing market conditions in the United States and an inventory
writedown in Argentina.
Net earnings fell to C$121.8 million ($121.47 million), or
60 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from
C$126.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.70 billion.
Inventory in the company's Argentine division was written
down by C$2.5 million.
($1 = 1.0028 Canadian dollars)
