* HBO film shows Sarah Palin out of her depth
* SarahPAC release trailer criticizing movie
* Writer says film aims to "accurately portray" Palin
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, March 2 There is one thing the
new HBO movie "Game Change" won't alter after it airs on
television in one week: Sarah Palin still will be loved by many
Republican conservatives and loathed by liberal Democrats.
In the controversial new TV movie that aims at a
behind-the-scenes portrait of the former U.S. vice presidential
candidate, Julianne Moore portrays Sarah Palin as a devoted
Republican who lacks basic knowledge of world affairs and
careens out of control.
Adapted from parts of the bestselling book of the same name
by journalists John Heilemann and Mark Halperin, "Game Change"
dramatizes Republican John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign
and his choice of Palin as a running mate who was shaped into a
political star, nearly leading to a nervous breakdown.
The goal, its writer says, is less about depicting McCain or
Palin in any one way and more aiming for a nonpartisan, human
look at what it takes to run for U.S. president and how the
campaign became an exercise in shaping a political star.
Writer Danny Strong told Reuters he aimed to "accurately
portray" the pressure Palin was under "for someone who has never
been on the national stage, who was thrust on it literally
overnight and becomes the lightning rod for attacks unlike any
politician has experienced in such a short period of time."
"It is not a word-for-word re-creation of what happened,"
Strong said. "It is definitely a movie, but it's as fair and as
accurate a telling of this event that we believe could possibly
be done in a movie adaptation."
Yet, even before its March 10 air date, in the midst of the
current tough Republican primary race, the TV movie has ruffled
some political conservatives. Palin and McCain refused to be
interviewed for the film and said they will not watch it.
On Thursday, Palin's political action committee SarahPAC
released its own slick trailer rebutting the film, replacing
"HBO Films" logo with "HBO Fiction" and the title with "Fact
Change" followed by "We Know The Truth."
Along with using the "Game Change" book as a key source,
Strong said he referred to Palin's own memoir, "Going Rogue,"
and interviewed 25 people close to the campaign using their
anecdotes as a basis for his story.
Strong collaborated with "Austin Powers" director Jay Roach,
who suggested Strong write the script after they both worked on
the 2008 film "Recount," which chronicled events behind the 2000
presidential election between Al Gore and George W. Bush that
was eventually decided in a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
VERGING ON NERVOUS BREAKDOWN
The film stars Ed Harris as McCain and is told mostly
through the eyes of strategist Steve Schmidt (Woody Harrelson).
He is depicted as the brains behind Palin's rise who ultimately
regrets helping shape Palin into a dangerous political star.
"Game Change" kicks off in August 2007 with McCain asking
Schmidt to join his team when his campaign is lacking. It soon
skips ahead in time to McCain being convinced by aides that
choosing Palin, who was Alaska governor at the time, as a
running mate would excite the Republican party's conservative
base and lure female voters.
But the film shows Palin never having been properly screened
in a rushed, five-day vetting process. Under immense pressure,
in some scenes she looks nervous and vulnerable, including
before she steps onto the stage at the Republican convention to
give a speech that made her a star of the party's conservative
wing.
The film does not delve too deeply into Palin's personal
life and family except to offer quick scenes of a close-knit
clan and Palin as a supportive, affectionate mother.
"Game Change" does show an increasingly unstable politician
who complains about being a political puppet while performing
some of her now famous gaffes -- from an inability in an
interview to name a newspaper she reads to knowing little about
the genesis of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
When Palin, the character, is asked if she wants to take a
break as aides rush to educate her in foreign affairs, she
answers, "No way, this is flippin' awesome."
She is also shown under extreme stress. Aides worry she is
heading toward a nervous breakdown as she refuses to eat and is
obsessed with her poll ratings back home in Alaska.
But in some scenes, the film -- as does the SarahPAC video
-- shows a charismatic, hard-working Palin whose Republican
convention speech reshaped the race and how she attracted huge
crowds at rallies and connects with voters.
Strong argues Palin and her aides would be surprised by how
many scenes are sympathetic and "are rooting" for Palin, yet
Palin has described the film as a waste of time. She told Fox
News Sunday in February she was "not too concerned at all about
an HBO movie based on a false narrative when there are so many
other things that we need to be concerned about."
Strong said the film was never intended to be a biopic of
Palin, but is meant to enlighten audiences on the "traumatic
experience" of the making of a modern-day presidential
candidate.
"People will get to understand what it is like to run for
president and the pressure that you are under being inside the
cauldron of a presidential campaign," he said.
Although the book was criticized by some for juicy tidbits
and anonymous sourcing, Strong maintained it is accurate.
"I didn't want to partake in something that was considered
inaccurate. Gossipy I will take as long as it is true, and in
fact no one refuted the veracity," he said.
In the end, the film warns that both Palin and President
Obama ushered in a new era of celebrity politicians.
"Now it takes a movie star charisma to get elected
president. Obama and Palin, that's what they are, stars," one
strategist concludes at the film's end.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte
and Patricia Reaney)