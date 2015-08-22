SARAJEVO Aug 22 Organisers of the Sarajevo film
festival, the Balkans' largest industry gathering, called on
Russia on Saturday to release an Ukrainian film director who has
been tried under terrorism charges and could be jailed for 23
years.
Oleg Sentzov was arrested last year while protesting against
Russia's annexation of Crimea and charged with terrorism,
organisation of a terrorist group and arms trafficking.
The trial which begun in late July is expected to close
soon. Prosecutors have asked for a 23-year jail term for him.
The Sarajevo festival joined a campaign by the European Film
Academy whose members, such as Stephen Daldry, Mike Leigh and
Wim Wenders, called for Sentzov's immediate release in a letter
to the Russian authorities earlier this week.
"Free Oleg Sentzov," U.K. film producer Mike Downey, a
member of the competition programme jury for feature film,
shouted from the festival's main stage during a closing ceremony
on Saturday evening.
He was joined by three Greek actors, part of a six-actor
group playing in the film "Chevalier" by director Athina Rachel
Tsangari, which won the best actor award at the 21st edition of
the largest film competition in the region stretching from
Turkey to Austria.
Film "Mustang" by Turkish director Deniz Gamze Erguven about
the struggle of women to win basic human rights in a patriarchal
society won the 16,000-euro ($18,227) Heart of Sarajevo award
for the best movie in the competition of 10 movies. The film's
five young actresses also won as a group the award for the best
actress.
The Sarajevo film festival, which was founded as an act of
defiance while the city was besieged during the 1992-95 Bosnian
war, this year showed 259 movies from 57 countries to over
100,000 visitors.
It awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards to
Hollywood Oscar-winning actor Benicio Del Toro and Canadian
director Atom Egoyan for their "extraordinary contributions to
the art of film".
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Andrea Ricci)