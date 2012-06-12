* D.E Master Blenders starts trading at 8 euros

* Listing follows spinoff by Sara Lee

* Group needs to innovate to compete - analysts

AMSTERDAM, June 12 Shares in Dutch coffee and tea company D.E Master Blenders, maker of the Douwe Egberts brand, made their market debut after a spinoff from its U.S. parent designed to help it compete with bigger rivals Nestle of Switzerland and U.S.-listed Kraft.

After trading started on the Amsterdam exchange on Tuesday at 8 euros, the stock touched a high of 8.55 euros and traded at 8.12 euros by 0929 GMT.

Based on 593.44 million shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, that gave the group a market capitalisation of about 4.8 billion euros ($6 billion).

D.E Master, whose brands also include Senseo and Pickwick, was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now renamed Hillshire Brands Co to reflect its focus as a North American meat company after the coffee and tea spinoff.

Sara Lee decided on the spin off last year after the entire U.S. food group failed to attract a high enough price from an acquirer.

As an independent coffee company, D.E Master Blenders wants to take on its bigger rivals such as Nestle and Kraft, by expanding into new countries, premium products and possibly through acquisitions.

D.E had been a cash cow for Sara Lee but a lack of new product development in the past decade weakened its competitive positing with rivals including Nestle, which has been successful with its Nespresso coffee brand, analysts have said.

"There has been too little investments in the past few years. Higher marketing spending, innovation, and growth in emerging markets should increase sales and profits," analyst Jos Versteeg of Dutch private bank Theodoor Gilissen said in note.

The spinoff - under which Sara Lee shareholders receive one share in D.E for every Sara Lee share - will also enable Sara Lee investors to sell their shares, ending Sara Lee's conglomerate dismantling process which started a decade ago.

SNS Asset Management fund manager Corne van Zeijl said at its current level the stock was expensive compared with rivals Nestle, Kraft and Unilever, while Maurice Mureau of Dutch asset manager and brokerage Keijser Capital said between 8 and 8.50 euros was reasonable.

Over the past decade, Sara Lee has sold off most of its operations including clothing, bakery products and body lotions businesses, as analysts have said Sara Lee was inefficient from a tax perspective and enjoyed few synergies as a conglomerate. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)