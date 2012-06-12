AMSTERDAM, June 12 U.S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee listed its coffee and tea unit, D.E Master Blenders, on the Amsterdam exchange on Tuesday, giving it a market value of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.88 billion).

Each Sara Lee shareholder is entitled to receive one D.E Master Blenders share.

Trading started on the grey market at a price of 8 euros per share. Based on 593.44 million Sara Lee shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, the Dutch unit has market capitalisation of about 4.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)