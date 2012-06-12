BRIEF-China Lodging Group agrees to buy Crystal Orange Hotels
* China Lodging Group enters into definitive agreement to acquire Crystal Orange Hotels
AMSTERDAM, June 12 U.S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee listed its coffee and tea unit, D.E Master Blenders, on the Amsterdam exchange on Tuesday, giving it a market value of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.88 billion).
Each Sara Lee shareholder is entitled to receive one D.E Master Blenders share.
Trading started on the grey market at a price of 8 euros per share. Based on 593.44 million Sara Lee shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, the Dutch unit has market capitalisation of about 4.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.
* Interxion Holding NV - Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing cloud and managed services business