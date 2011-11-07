Dow, DuPont offer to sell assets to gain EU approval for merger
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition concerns over their planned $130 billion merger.
* Sagard offers 115 million euros (about $159 million)
* Deal expected to be completed in 90 days
Nov 7 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N on Monday said it is considering a 115 million euro offer from Franco-Canadian private equity firm Sagard for EuroDough, Sara Lee's French refrigerated dough unit.
Sara Lee expects to close the deal, valued at about $159 million, within 90 days, subject to regulatory clearance and consultations with French work councils.
Sara Lee is selling the unit, called EuroDough, as part of a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) last month. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out to Johnson & Johnson on buying Actelion last month, said it was no rush to do deals as it forecast stable or slightly lower 2017 earnings.
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.