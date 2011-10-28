PARIS Oct 28 Sara Lee Corp's auction for its French baked goods unit has moved into the home stretch with private equity firms Trilantic Capital Partners and Sagard seen likely to post final offers, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Sara Lee is selling the unit, which various sources valued at between 100 and 150 million euros ($212 million), as part of a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal, acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo earlier this month.

($1 = 0.707 Euros)