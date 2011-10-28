PARIS Oct 28 Sara Lee Corp's auction
for its French baked goods unit has moved into the home stretch
with private equity firms Trilantic Capital Partners and Sagard
seen likely to post final offers, sources familiar with the
situation said on Friday.
Sara Lee is selling the unit, which various sources valued
at between 100 and 150 million euros ($212 million), as part of
a broader effort to divest its international bakery units. They
include its fresh bakery business in Spain and Portugal,
acquired by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo earlier this month.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Julien Ponthus; Additional
reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Elena Berton)