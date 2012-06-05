* Hillshire Brands to trade under "HSH" on NYSE
* Plans $100 mln in cost-savings by '15, sales and volume
growth
* Sara Lee shares up slightly in morning trading
June 5 Hillshire Brands Co will be the new name
of Sara Lee Corp's North American meat business, once
the company spins off its coffee and tea unit later this month.
Hillshire, with $4 billion in revenue and brands including
Jimmy Dean sausages, Ball Park hot dogs and Hillshire Farm lunch
meat, will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker
symbol "HSH."
Sara Lee revealed the company's name and its financial and
strategic goals in a meeting on Tuesday with investors in New
York.
Hillshire Brands is targeting net sales growth of 4 percent
to 5 percent by the end of 2015 and volume growth of 2 percent
to 3 percent, according to Sean Connolly, who will be the
company's chief executive officer.
Hillshire Brands will also increase its marketing and
advertising budget, as well as the percentage of revenue coming
from new products, said Connolly, who now heads up Sara Lee's
North American Retail and Foodservice unit.
Hillshire Brands, which will emerge as a standalone company
on June 28, also expects $100 million in additional cost savings
by the end of 2015.
The business being spun off is an international coffee and
tea business to be called D.E. Master Blenders 1753.
In May, Sara Lee reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit and tempered its full-year outlook. It said earnings per
share should land in the middle of its forecast range of 89
cents to 95 cents, while net sales and operating income should
be at the low end of their ranges.
The company's shares were up 0.4 percent at $20.52 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)