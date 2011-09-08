* CEO says has received 'incoming calls'
* Pledges to be disciplined regarding any deal
* Shares up 0.3 percent
(Adds more comments from Sara Lee, updates stock activity)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N has
received overtures from parties interested in its coffee
business, its CEO said on Thursday.
"We've had some incoming calls," Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Smits said during a presentation at a Barclays
conference in Boston. He said the business, which includes
Senseo coffee and Pickwick teas, was "a logical partner for
other people to team up with."
Smits' presentation was broadcast over the Internet.
Sara Lee said in January that it would separate its coffee
and tea unit from its North American meats business, which
sells Jimmy Dean sausages and Hillshire Farm lunchmeat, after
takeover bids were not enough to entice it to sell the whole
company.
Smits has since said the spinoff plans did not prevent the
company from accepting any other offer that might emerge.
Still, he stressed on Thursday that Sara Lee would be
diligent when considering any deal.
"We'll look at that, but we'll be disciplined," Smits said.
"We won't disappoint our shareholders."
Smits also discussed the timing of the split. He expects a
ruling from the IRS on the tax consequences this fall, which
would allow Sara Lee to finalize and implement each company's
structure and management team by December.
He plans to host two investor days in February, when each
team will present its strategy and financial forecasts. The
separation would take place in the first half of 2012.
Sara Lee shares were up 0.3 percent at $17.80 in afternoon
New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by John Wallace and
Lisa Von Ahn)