UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Saranskiy Zavod Rezinotekhnika OAO
* Says KB Russkiy Mezhdunarodnyi Bank acquires 24.9161 pct in company
* Says Vladimir Gordeev acquires 4 pct in company
* Says Aleksandr Borodaev acquires 5 pct in company
* Says Radik Mingazov has decreased stake in company to 66 pct from 100 pct Source texts: bit.ly/1w8EUR7, bit.ly/1w8F372, bit.ly/1ItX0Cn, bit.ly/162n4W4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources