UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Xxxxx xx Gr Sarantis SA :
* 9M sales up 6 percent at 182.15 million euros
* EBITDA at 15.37 million euros vs 15.44 million euros last year
* Net profit at 9.83 million euros vs 10.81 million euros last year
* Net cash at 6.7 million euros
* Sees FY 2014 results in line with expectations
Source text: bit.ly/1sAw6gw
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources