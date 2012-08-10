MILAN Aug 10 Saras, one of Italy's
leading oil refiners, said on Friday its core earnings in the
second quarter fell 2 percent hit by maintenance and a fall in
oil prices.
In a statement Saras said its comparable earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 33.6
million euros ($41.36 million), compared to a consensus provided
by the company of 52 million euros.
Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said the group would be
able to rely on the full availability of its industrial plants
in the second half of the year.
"... should refining margins remain at the current level we
shall deliver sensibly higher results," he said.
Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion
of complex refineries in China and India which have fuelled
competition, while ever higher oil prices and slack demand in
Europe has dented profit margins.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)