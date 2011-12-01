* Saras previously spoke of contacts for commercial deals

* Company says no plans for delisting shares (Adds background)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 1 Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) has contacts with partners that could lead to strategic deals, the company said on Thursday at a time when Europe's troubled refining sector mulls tie-ups to create synergies.

Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins for the sector's operators, especially for the smaller ones.

On Wednesday sources told Reuters that Glencore (GLEN.L) was in talks with Spanish refiner Cepsa on a tie-up of oil operations. [ID:nL5E7MU3TP]

"Relations continue with industrial partners that may regard commercial or strategic-industrial transactions," Saras said in a statement.

Saras has previously spoken of contacts with oil companies for commercial joint ventures.

Newspaper reports have in the past spoken of interest from foreign groups for Saras, including Russian group Gazprom Neft.

Saras also said it had no plans to delist its shares. "There are no initiatives by the controlling shareholder aimed at delisting the company shares," it said.

On Wednesday Saras shares rose over 20 percent after reports of a possible delisting and interest in the refiner. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)