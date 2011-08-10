* Q2 net loss 44.3 mln euros vs 2.4 mln profit yr before

* Q2 refining margin at $0.5/bl vs $1.2/bl year earlier

* Q2 EBITDA beats consensus

(Updates with detail, background)

MILAN, Aug 10 Italian refiner Saras swung to a net loss in the second quarter due to lower margins in its refining business which was impacted by lost crude supplies from Libya.

Saras, Italy's No. 3 refiner is normally a big buyer of Libyan crude, with some 35 percent to 40 percent of supplies traditionally coming from the North African country.

"In the first half the effects of this (Libyan) crisis have been limited with good results thanks to careful choices in the crude supply together with an important scheduled maintenance cycle," Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said in a statement.

On Friday Italian refining peer Erg said it was expecting worse refining results in the second half of the year.

Saras said its comparable core earnings for the first quarter were 34.2 million euros compared with a forecast provided by the company of 17 million euros.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)