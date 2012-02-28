GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
MILAN Feb 28 Saras, Italy's No. 3 refiner, said on Tuesday its core earnings in the fourth quarter fell 31 percent as refining margins remained weak.
In a statement Saras said its earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at 55.6 million euros, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company of 39 million euros.
The adjusted net profit for the period was 10.3 million euros from a loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago.
The refining margin in the quarter was $1.7 per barrel compared to $4.1 per barrel the previous year.
Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins, especially for the smaller operators. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year