MILAN Feb 28 Saras, Italy's No. 3 refiner, said on Tuesday its core earnings in the fourth quarter fell 31 percent as refining margins remained weak.

In a statement Saras said its earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at 55.6 million euros, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company of 39 million euros.

The adjusted net profit for the period was 10.3 million euros from a loss of 3.5 million euros a year ago.

The refining margin in the quarter was $1.7 per barrel compared to $4.1 per barrel the previous year.

Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins, especially for the smaller operators. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)