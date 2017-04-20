BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
The total amount of debt the refiner owed Iran was 400 million euros, the company said.
It paid off last year a large part of the money owed.
International financial sanctions on Iran were lifted last year after a deal over nuclear weapons development, though banking ties remain restricted.
Saras used to take a significant part of its feedstock from Iran before the embargo. It has resumed shipments since. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.