MILAN Nov 11 Premium paid for light sweet crude oil has fallen after a restart of oil production in Libya, Italian oil refiner Saras said in a quarterly report on Friday.

Saras used to source about 35 percent of its crude oil from Libya before the war there.

"In the coming months there are expectations to see also some quite positive effects on the crude oil supply side, deriving from the recent conclusion of the Libyan conflict, and the renewed availability of crude oil produced in that country," Saras said.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)