MILAN Feb 24 Italian refiner Saras is not ruling out a dividend on 2015 results after lower oil prices helped to boost its fourth quarter earnings and turn it cash positive.

Saras, like other European refiners, has seen its profit margins undermined in the past few years by the pressure of international competition, excess production capacity and weak domestic consumption.

But refinery margins, the profit from processing crude oil into jet fuel, diesel, gasoline and other products, have surged since crude prices began to fall last June.

Saras, 21 percent-owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft , said on Tuesday it was upbeat on 2015 thanks to the positive impact of lower oil prices, the stronger dollar and a softer maintenance schedule at its plants.

In the fourth quarter of last year the refiner's comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) beat expectations when they rose 14 percent to 73.6 million euros ($83 million).

The company's CFO Corrado Costanzo said in a conference call with analysts that paying a dividend this year out of 2014 results was not on the table.

"Dividends can never be ruled out, obviously for 2016 (on 2015 results)," Costanzo said, when asked about the refiner's improving financial position and what the company would do with the cash.

Saras, controlled by the Moratti family, had a positive net financial position of 107 million euros at the end of December compared to a cash negative position of 128 million euros at the end of September.

Maintenance for the year, concentrated in the first half, will be lighter than last year with refinery runs of between 14.3 million to 15.1 million tonnes, the company said.

The benefits of falling oil prices have led some refiners to delay repair and upgrade work in recent months, though many are unable to postpone essential work scheduled in many cases years ago.

