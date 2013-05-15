* Shell mulling sale of downstream assets in Italy
* Italy's petrol network fragmented
* Saras Q1 core earnings 48.2 mln euros vs 21.1 mln yr ago
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, May 15 Italian refiner Saras and
Russian partner Rosneft are eying the petrol station
network that oil major Royal Dutch Shell is mulling
selling in Italy, a Saras executive said on Wednesday.
"I think they (Rosneft) are probably going to take a look
and we hope to be able to cooperate with them," Saras Managing
Director Dario Scaffardi said in a conference call after the
company reported core earnings of 48.2 million euros ($62.56
million) in the first quarter.
In April Shell said it was considering selling some of its
Italian downstream assets including its retail, aviation and
supply and distribution businesses.
"They (Rosneft) have a definite interest in expanding their
supply chain from upstream to downstream," Scaffardi said.
Rosneft said, however, they had not seen the proposal.
"Rosneft did not receive such kind of proposal yet," a
spokeswoman said.
Saras, controlled by the Italian Moratti family which also
owns Serie A soccer club Inter Milan, reached a deal in April
that will see Rosneft take a stake of up to 21 percent in the
refiner.
Shell is Italy's seventh biggest petrol retailer with 983
sales points in the country compared to top retailer Eni's
4,698, according to data from Italian petrol association Unione
Petrolifera.
Falling demand due to ongoing recession has led many car-mad
Italians to leave their vehicles at home, squeezing margins at
many petrol retailers and prompting calls for consolidation.
Italy has a total of around 23,000 petrol stations across
the country, more than twice the number in the UK and almost
double the number in France.
Saras's joint venture deal with Rosneft, which still needs
to be finalised, strengthens the Russian group's presence in the
Mediterranean area and offers the Italian refiner better access
to feedstock.
Flagging refining margins and weaker demand from traditional
markets have hurt earnings at Saras's main refinery on the
island of Sardinia.
Earlier on Wednesday Saras said its core earnings in the
first quarter rose to 48.2 million euros from 21.1 million euros
the same period last year, boosted by firmer refining margins
and less maintenance.