MILAN, Aug 9 Italian refiner Saras
reported an 83 percent fall in second quarter core earnings
partly due to a cut in tariffs in its power generation business.
The refiner said on Friday its comparable earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 5.8
million euros ($7.76 million), below a consensus analyst
forecast provided by the company of 11 million euros.
Saras's business includes thermal power generation and wind
power generation as well as an oil refinery.
At the end of June, the Italian government approved a decree
aimed at reducing power bills for consumers which cut so-called
"CIP-6" tariffs by linking them to natural gas prices rather
than oil prices.
CIP-6 tariffs were introduced in 1992 for plants producing
power from renewable sources or sources that can be
"assimilated" to renewables.
Refining margins remained weak in the quarter at $1.1 per
barrel, lower than the previous two quarters though higher than
the same period a year ago.
Weaker petrol product demand and increasing competition has
put pressure on European refiners.
Saras is controlled by the Italian Moratti family but
earlier this year Russia's Rosneft, the world's top
listed oil producer, bought a 21 percent stake.
Rosneft's move strengthens its presence in the Mediterranean
area. Russian oil companies have been buying refining capacity
in Europe as the economic crisis takes its toll on operators.
($1 = 0.7471 euros)
