UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
MILAN May 15 Russian oil company Rosneft and Italian refiner Saras could be interested in buying the Italian petrol distribution network Royal Dutch Shell is thinking of selling, Saras managing director said on Wednesday.
"I think they (Rosneft) are probably going to take a look (at the Shell assets) and we hope to be able to cooperate with them," Dario Scaffardi said in a conference call.
Saras is controlled by the Italian Moratti family but in April Russia's Rosneft agreed to take a stake of up to 21 percent.
Scaffardi also said the refiner could consider a sale of its wind power assets if the right offer came along but added it was not a priority.
Saras's chief financial officer, Corrado Costanzo, also said the group's buyback programme, announced last year, would not involve "a massive purchase" of shares.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.