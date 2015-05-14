MILAN May 14 Italian oil refiner Saras
will open a trading business in Geneva also with the aim of
further developing cooperation with its Russian investor Rosneft
< ROSN.MM>, Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said on Thursday
when the company released higher core profits.
Saras said an improved market scenario and a rebound in
refining margins led to a sharp increase in comparable core
earnings, which rose to 144.2 million euros ($165 million) in
the first quarter from 8.4 million euros a year ago.
That figure was below a 155 million euro analyst consensus
provided by the company.
"The second quarter is proceeding in a very positive
manner," Moratti said in a statement.
First-quarter adjusted net profit was 54.5 million euros,
against a loss of 40.4 million euros a year ago, while revenues
fell 28 percent to 1.985 billion euros.
