ZURICH, Oct 16 Swiss private bank Sarasin and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

SonntagsZeitung reported that Sarasin chief Joachim Straehle turned to Raiffeisen head Pierin Vincenz in August suggesting both banks team up to fend off unwanted takeovers.

The newspaper said that talks between Sarasin and Raiffeisen had intensified in the last two weeks, according to insiders.

The deal would involve Raiffeisen buying 33 percent of the voting rights in Sarasin from Rabobank, the paper reported, adding that according to insiders Raiffeisen was carrying out due diligence and that a decision should come in the next 30 days.

Rabobank owns 46 percent of Sarasin's capital and around 68 percent of its voting rights.

The paper also reported that Raffeisen head Vincenz's long-term goal was to merge Sarasin with private bank Vontobel, in which Raiffeisen has a holding, according to one source.

Last week, Sarasin announced that Rabobank was in talks with Julius Baer over selling its stake. SonntagsZeitung said Sarasin feared such a move would result in job losses.

Sarasin and Raiffeisen declined to comment. Rabobank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Sophie Walker)