* Dutch Rabobank looking to sell controlling stake in
Sarasin
* Rabobank in talks with Julius Baer
* Paper says Rabobank, Sarasin would prefer selling to
Raiffeisen
ZURICH, Oct 16 Swiss private bank Sarasin
and its owner Rabobank are hoping that Swiss
cooperative bank Raiffeisen will buy part of the latter's
controlling stake in Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on
Sunday.
SonntagsZeitung reported that Sarasin chief Joachim Straehle
turned to Raiffeisen head Pierin Vincenz in August suggesting
both banks team up to fend off unwanted takeovers.
The newspaper said that talks between Sarasin and Raiffeisen
had intensified in the last two weeks, according to insiders.
The deal would involve Raiffeisen buying 33 percent of the
voting rights in Sarasin from Rabobank, the paper reported,
adding that according to insiders Raiffeisen was carrying out
due diligence and that a decision should come in the next 30
days.
Rabobank owns 46 percent of Sarasin's capital and around 68
percent of its voting rights.
The paper also reported that Raffeisen head Vincenz's
long-term goal was to merge Sarasin with private bank Vontobel,
in which Raiffeisen has a holding, according to one source.
Last week, Sarasin announced that Rabobank was in talks with
Julius Baer over selling its stake. SonntagsZeitung
said Sarasin feared such a move would result in job losses.
Sarasin and Raiffeisen declined to comment. Rabobank was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Sophie Walker)