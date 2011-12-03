* CEO says expects dividend policy to remain the same
* Sets up committee to represent public shareholders
ZURICH Dec 3 The sale of Dutch
cooperative Rabobank's majority stake in Swiss private bank
Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra should not
endanger the bank's dividend, Sarasin's Chief Executive was
quoted as saying in a paper on Saturday.
"Of course a listed company has to pay a dividend. In the
past Sarasin distributed at any one time 50 percent of its
profits," Joachim Straehle told the Finanz und Wirtschaft
newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.
"The board of directors is responsible for the distribution
of profit, but I assume that the dividend policy will not
change," Straehle said.
Family-owned Safra agreed to buy Rabobank's majority stake
in Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss franc ($1.13 billion) last
week, ending months of uncertainty.
Sarasin said the bank's board had set up a three-member
independent committee led by chairman Christoph Ammann to
represent public shareholders.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by James Jukwey)