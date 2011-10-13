ZURICH Oct 13 Dutch Rabobank is in
talks with several interested parties over reducing its stake in
Sarasin , the Swiss private bank said on Thursday, but
stressed it was sticking by its strategy to remain independent.
"At present Rabobank is retaining its majority shareholding
and is keeping all its options open," Sarasin said in a
statement, adding it would not comment further on the
discussions or the interested parties.
Swiss newspapers reported on Thursday that Julius Baer
and cooperative bank Raiffeisen were both considering
offers for Sarasin.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)