ZURICH Oct 13 Dutch Rabobank is in talks with several interested parties over reducing its stake in Sarasin , the Swiss private bank said on Thursday, but stressed it was sticking by its strategy to remain independent.

"At present Rabobank is retaining its majority shareholding and is keeping all its options open," Sarasin said in a statement, adding it would not comment further on the discussions or the interested parties.

Swiss newspapers reported on Thursday that Julius Baer and cooperative bank Raiffeisen were both considering offers for Sarasin. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)