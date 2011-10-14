* Raiffeisen enlists H.I.G Private Equity to finance bid-paper

* Sarasin shares rise 2.9 pct, outperform sector index

ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen has linked up with a British private equity firm to help finance a bid to buy private bank Sarasin, a Swiss newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing investment banking sources, the TagesAnzeiger newspaper said Raiffeisen had enlisted the support of Britain's H.I.G. Private Equity, a subsidiary of H.I.G Capital, to help fund a possible deal.

Raiffeisen declined to comment on the report and H.I.G. was not immediately available to comment.

Shares in Switzerland's Sarasin were up 2.9 percent to 33.80 Swiss francs by 0859 GMT, following a 14 percent jump in the previous session, after newspapers reported Dutch cooperative Rabobank was in talks over selling its controlling stake in the 170-year-old Basel-based bank.

The Handelszeitung daily on Thursday quoted an unnamed Zurich investment banker as saying fellow Swiss private bank Julius Baer had submitted a non-binding offer for Sarasin, while the TagesAnzeiger newspaper said Baer and Raiffeisen had both registered their interest.

A person familiar with the matter said they wouldn't be surprised if more bids emerge. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)