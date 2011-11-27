* Sarasin CEO says net new money inflows fell

* Rabobank selling majority stake in Sarasin to Safra

ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss private bank Sarasin saw a drop in net new money as a result of uncertainty about who would snap up Dutch cooperative Rabobank's majority stake in the bank, Sarasin's chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"The uncertainty was tangible. There were hardly any outflows, but net new money inflows fell noticeably. I hope that is now over," Chief Executive Joachim Straehle said in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

Rabobank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its majority stake in Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion), scuppering a tie-up sought by rival Julius Baer.

Under family-owned Safra's ownership, Sarasin hopes to continue to wield considerable influence over its own strategy and expansion. Sarasin will be kept independently in a stable of Safra-owned banks, such as Safra National Bank of New York, Safra Suisse and Banque J. Safra Monaco.

Sarasin has expanded in the Middle East and Asia, fertile hunting ground for private banks targeting the newly-wealthy, while Safra is strong in the Americas.

"I could imagine that we will see what we can do in Latin America. Cooperations are also possible in Switzerland," Straehle said when asked if the two banks will work together on an operational level. ($1 = 0.9328 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes)