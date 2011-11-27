* Sarasin CEO says net new money inflows fell
* Rabobank selling majority stake in Sarasin to Safra
ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss private bank Sarasin
saw a drop in net new money as a result of uncertainty about who
would snap up Dutch cooperative Rabobank's majority
stake in the bank, Sarasin's chief executive was quoted as
saying on Sunday.
"The uncertainty was tangible. There were hardly any
outflows, but net new money inflows fell noticeably. I hope that
is now over," Chief Executive Joachim Straehle said in an
interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
Rabobank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its majority
stake in Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for 1.04
billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion), scuppering a tie-up sought
by rival Julius Baer.
Under family-owned Safra's ownership, Sarasin hopes to
continue to wield considerable influence over its own strategy
and expansion. Sarasin will be kept independently in a stable of
Safra-owned banks, such as Safra National Bank of New York,
Safra Suisse and Banque J. Safra Monaco.
Sarasin has expanded in the Middle East and Asia, fertile
hunting ground for private banks targeting the newly-wealthy,
while Safra is strong in the Americas.
"I could imagine that we will see what we can do in Latin
America. Cooperations are also possible in Switzerland,"
Straehle said when asked if the two banks will work together on
an operational level.
($1 = 0.9328 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Holmes)