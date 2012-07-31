BRIEF-Kolon Industries appoints Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
ZURICH, July 31 Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra said on Tuesday it had successfully completed its acquisition of Dutch cooperative Rabobank's stake in Bank Sarasin, taking control of its Swiss rival.
The Dutch lender agreed last November to sell its stake in Sarasin to Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion). Sarasin beat Julius Baer, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, in the contest to control Sarasin.
Safra now holds 50.15 percent of the shares and 71 percent of the voting rights in Sarasin.
On Monday Sarasin reported weaker than expected money inflows for the first half of the year and said it had cut its general and administrative expenses budget in response and would review existing medium-term goals. ($1=0.9755 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10
TAIPEI, Feb 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to a more than one-and-a-half-year high, tracking gains in overseas markets. Asian shares ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and his change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and generally upbeat global economic data. As of 0326 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.4 percent at 9,701.49. Earlier in the session, it had risen to a peak of 9,70
** Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rises as much as 5.2 pct to HK$10.60 after the stock was included in the benchmark index, raising prospects of more inflows from passive funds