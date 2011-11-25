* Deal ends months of speculation
* Rivals including Julius Baer also wanted to buy
* Sarasin CEO says bank now has clarity over future
By Sara Webb and Katharina Bart
AMSTERDAM/ZURICH, Nov 25 Dutch cooperative
Rabobank agreed to sell its majority stake in private Swiss
bank Sarasin BSAN.S to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for
1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), scuppering chances
of a domestic tie-up sought by rival Julius Baer BAER.VX.
The deal ended months of uncertainty as Rabo weighed
whether and how to sell its stake in Sarasin.
"We now have clarity about our future," Sarasin Chief
Executive Joachim Straehle said in a statement e-mailed to
Reuters. "In Safra, we will have a new and well capitalized
majority shareholder that will reinforce our strong position as
an independent Swiss private bank under the Sarasin brand and
that will support our business model."
The deal ended a bidding war for Sarasin involving its
larger Swiss rival Julius Baer, Safra and, according to media
reports, at least one other bank.
Sarasin had made it clear that it preferred other bidders
over deal-hungry Julius Baer.
Uncertainty is toxic for private banks, whose clients put a
premium on stability, consistency and discretion. As a result,
protracted bidding wars are uncommon and hostile takeovers are
practically unheard of.
Unlisted Rabobank was never a desperate seller and on
Friday it left its reasons for selling unclear, although the
sale is expected to buttress its AAA credit rating.
Experts had suggested the Dutch bank might be eager to
avoid association with Swiss private banking, which is under
fire from the United States and other countries over undeclared
assets held by their citizens in secret accounts.
For its part, Sarasin has advocated a clean-asset strategy,
pledging to rid its books of untaxed funds, and it has urged
rivals to do the same.
GOOD MATCH
Under the ownership of family-owned Safra, Sarasin hopes to
continue to wield considerable influence over its own strategy
and expansion.
Sarasin will be run independently within the stable of
Safra-owned banks including Safra National Bank of New York,
Safra Suisse and Banque J. Safra Monaco.
At first glance, Sarasin and Safra are a good match. While
Sarasin has expanded in Asia and the Middle East, fertile
hunting grounds for private banks targeting the newly wealthy,
Safra's traditional markets are in the Americas.
Both banks operate in Europe, though overlap is limited.
Safra owns banks in Luxembourg and Monaco, while Sarasin has
concentrated on so-called European onshore growth markets such
as Germany.
Swiss private banks are expected to begin joining up to
offset higher costs and lower revenue as pressure increases on
tax havens such as Switzerland.
The Sarasin deal is among the larger private bank deals in
recent years. Previous deals include Julius Baer's purchase of
Ehinger Armand von Ernst, Ferrier Lullin & Cie, BDL Banco di
Lugano and asset manager GAM from UBS in 2005, and the 2002
merger of Geneva rivals Lombard Odier and Darier Hentsch.
The latest deal leaves Julius Baer, which has about 800
million Swiss francs to spend on deals, out in the cold. As
recently as Wednesday the bank, which has embarked on a
growth-by-acquisition strategy, was pleading its case to
acquire Sarasin.
Safra said it will keep Sarasin listed following the deal's
closing, which is expected in the spring.
Under Swiss securities law, Safra must make a public offer
to buy out minority shareholders, though Safra indicated it
does not intend to pursue more of Sarasin, and so "allow
existing shareholders to continue to participate in the Sarasin
growth story."
