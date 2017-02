AMSTERDAM Nov 25 Global private banking group Safra is to buy a majority stake in private Swiss bank Sarasin, largest shareholder Rabobank said on Friday, in a deal valued at 1.04 billion Swiss francs.

In a statement late on Friday, Rabobank said Safra Group agreed to acquire a majority shareholding in Bank Sarasin at a price of 7.20 Swiss Francs per A registered share and 36.00 Swiss francs per B registered share, to be paid in cash. (Reporting By Sara Webb and Katharina Bart)