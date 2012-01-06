ZURICH Jan 6 Bank Sarasin said a
former employee of the IT department who is accused of breaching
client confidentiality by passing the bank account details of
Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand on to others
acted alone.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand pledged on
Thursday to fight accusations of wrongdoing over the
controversial trade by his wife Kashya and refused to step down.
She spent 400,000 Swiss francs ($420,000) to buy dollars
last August, just three weeks before the Swiss National Bank
(SNB) imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss currency.
"Instead of reporting transactions that he subjectively
thought conspicuous to his line manager or to the bank's
compliance department, the employee, according to his own
testimony, confided in a lawyer who was known to him
personally," Sarasin said in a statement on Friday.
The bank also said that Hildebrand had never been in contact
with the IT employee and that Hildebrand had never put any
pressure on his client advisor.
