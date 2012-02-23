* Bank seeks to take its distance from probed NZB

* Says move will help to protect new shareholder

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss private bank Sarasin sold its stake in Neue Zuercher Bank (NZB) back to NZB in December, it said in its annual report released on Thursday, a move that Sarasin expects to isolate problem U.S. client assets within tax-probed NZB.

Sarasin is looking to distance itself from NZB, one of at least 11 Swiss banks targeted in the second wave of a U.S. tax probe also targeting Credit Suisse and Julius Baer .

"We at Sarasin never had any issue there (in the probe) but they are on the list of the 11," said Sarasin spokesman Benedikt Gratzl. "Like this, we are protecting the new shareholder."

Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra bought a majority stake in Sarasin in November from Dutch cooperative Rabobank . Sarasin expects the deal to be completed by the middle of the year.

Since then, U.S. prosecutors have indicted St. Gallen-based Wegelin, which had broken itself up shortly before.

"(NZB is) not really the same (as Wegelin) since we were not a majority holder of NZB, but it goes in the same direction," said Gratzl. "We are happy to not have any more upside on this position but not have any more downside either."

In November 2009, the bank adjusted the value of its 40 percent stake in NZB and took an impairment charge of 70.2 million Swiss francs ($77.5 million). The bank said the sale had no impact on business for 2011. ($1 = 0.9054 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Holmes)