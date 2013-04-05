JAKARTA, April 5 Indonesian airline PT Mandala
Airlines plans to buy 18 Airbus A320 planes worth $1.6 billion
by 2014, in an effort to capture growing middle class travel in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, its major shareholder said on
Friday.
Mandala, which operates domestic routes and partners with
minority shareholder Singapore's Tiger Airways for
international flights, currently operates seven A320s. Mandala
will use an existing Tiger option to buy the Airbus
medium-haul jets.
"Our target is to get two million passengers this year.
We're adding more fleet and by the end of 2014 we should have 25
planes," said Sandiaga Uno, chief of investment firm PT Saratoga
Investama Sedaya, which holds a 51 percent stake in Mandala.
The expansion plans are a turnaround for Mandala, which
Saratoga and Tiger rescued in 2011 after it halted operations
because of debt problems. They also underline fast growth and
increasing competition for aviation in the world's fourth most
populous nation.
Uno said the airline is now aiming for a 20 percent share in
a market dominated by Lion Air, which recently made a record $24
billion purchase of Airbus planes.
Saratoga Investama is planning an initial public offering in
the second quarter to raise capital to co-invest with its
private equity affiliate Saratoga Capital.
