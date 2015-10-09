BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share
JAKARTA Oct 9 Indonesian investment firm PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk said on Friday it had signed an agreement with conglomerate PT Rajawali Corpora to terminate a deal to buy a stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk, citing volatile market conditions.
In April, Saratoga had said it planned to buy a 51 percent stake in Express from Rajawali, without disclosing the deal's value.
The termination of the agreement became effective as of Oct. 7, Saratoga said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors