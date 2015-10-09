UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Oct 9 Indonesia's PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk has axed a deal to buy a majority stake in taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama from conglomerate PT Rajawali Corpora, a move the investment firm attributed to volatile market conditions.
The termination of the deal became effective as of Oct. 7, Saratoga said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
In April, Saratoga had said it planned to buy a 51 percent stake in Express from Rajawali, without disclosing the deal's value.
"There were hopes that Saratoga would buy Express shares at a premium and that Saratoga can revive the financial capability of Express," said Adrianus Bias, senior analyst at Samuel Sekuritas.
Rajawali, a plantation-to-mining conglomerate, is controlled by Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh.
Express shares fell nearly 10 percent on Friday. Its shares have been volatile lately, dropping more than 9 percent on several days since mid-September, but rising 19.5 percent on Oct. 2.
"People are selling now because the deal is off," said analyst Bias. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
