JAKARTA/BANGKOK, June 1 Thailand's Amata B.
Grimm Power Group is partnering with Global Power Synergy PCL
to bid for more than 51 percent of Indonesia's Medco
Power, Amata B. Grimm Power's president told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Amata B. Grimm and Global Power have submitted a bid for the
Medco Power stake and are in exclusive talks with Indonesia's
Saratoga Group, Amata B. Grimm President Preeyanart Soontornwata
said by telephone.
The deal is expected to be finalised in mid-June,
Soontornwata said, adding that the company will use cash and
loans to finance the purchase.
A spokesman for Saratoga Group, which owns a majority stake
in Medco Power, separately told Reuters it is in talks with
several parties to sell a stake in the company, which operates
power plants in Indonesia. He declined to give further details.
Global Power, part of Thailand's largest energy firm PTT
PCL, declined to comment.
