JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesia-focused private
equity firm Saratoga Capital and two other investors have
launched a sale of their 315 million shares in telecom tower
firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to raise up to
913.5 billion rupiah ($100 million), sources said on Wednesday.
Saratoga through its affiliate PT Saratoga Infrastruktur
along with Natural Resources Investment Limited and an unnamed
individual investor launched the share placing with a guidance
range of 2,825-2,900 rupiah per share, a discount of 2.5-5
percent to Wednesday's close, sources familiar with the sale
said.
Saratoga Infrastruktur is the biggest shareholder in Tower
Bersama with a 25.83 percent stake, before the sale, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Broker CLSA is a sole global co-ordinator and joint
bookrunner with UBS while PT Indo Premier Securities
become the placement agent, IFR reported earlier.
($1 = 9,155 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta and Daniel Stanton from
IFR in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman)