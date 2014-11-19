BRIEF-Schaffner Group expects higher EBIT in H1 2016/17
* Said it anticipated for the first half of fiscal 2016/17 a substantial increase in the operating result (EBIT) and a stable sales trend compared with the same period last year
Nov 18 Sare SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Vasto Investment s.a.r.l. sold 115,000 shares of the company in a privately negotiated transaction
* Following transaction Vasto Investment s.a.r.l. decreased its stake in the company to 5.51 pct from 10.7 pct
* Says Sasaki Beji to buy shares of Solekia at 3,700 yen per share via takeover bid, up from 2,800 yen per share
March 22Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :