US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
April 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said it would start new trials to revive the chance of approval for its experimental muscle disorder drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised the company to submit new safety and efficacy data.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta's stock jumped nearly 64 percent to $40 in trading before the bell on Monday.
Sarepta, which is developing its drug eteplirsen as a treatment for a rare, degenerative muscle disorder, had hit a roadblock late last year when the FDA said the design and goals of the drug's trial may not be sufficient to win marketing approval.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
* Panmure shares fell 93 pct in last 10 years (Releads, adds background, detail on Diamond involvement)
By Susan Mathew March 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of monetary tightening. The U.S. central bank delivered an interest rate increase on Wednesday as anticipated, but it did not alter its earlier forecast for a total of three rate increases this year. That disappointed some investors who had hoped for hints of a possible fourth hike in 2017 and for mor