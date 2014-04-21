April 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said it would start new trials to revive the chance of approval for its experimental muscle disorder drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advised the company to submit new safety and efficacy data.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta's stock jumped nearly 64 percent to $40 in trading before the bell on Monday.

Sarepta, which is developing its drug eteplirsen as a treatment for a rare, degenerative muscle disorder, had hit a roadblock late last year when the FDA said the design and goals of the drug's trial may not be sufficient to win marketing approval.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)