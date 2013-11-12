S&P 500 ENERGY SECTOR AT SESSION HIGH, UP 0.6 PCT
Nov 12 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns about the trial for the company's experimental muscle disorder drug and considered the marketing application for the treatment to be premature.
Sarepta shares fell 39 percent to $22.20 in premarket trade on Tuesday.
The FDA said the recent trial failure of a competing drug made by GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa had raised "considerable doubt" about Sarepta's trial. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
March 9 American International Group Inc said on Thursday its Chief Executive Peter Hancock will step down, a decision he made after poor financial performance frustrated shareholders and the insurer's board of directors.