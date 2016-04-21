April 21 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc lost
more than a third of its market value after U.S. Food and
Administration staff maintained their negative outlook on the
company's rare muscle wasting disorder drug on Thursday.
Sarepta is looking for accelerated approval for its drug,
eteplirsen, which aims to treat a subset of patients with
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Staff reviewers on Thursday reiterated their discomfort with
the drug - raising concerns surrounding the drug's trials, its
effectiveness, and the company's statistical analysis. (1.usa.gov/1Wfkrqd)
The scientists in January highlighted similar concerns ahead
of a scheduled meeting of an independent panel of experts to the
FDA. However, this meeting was postponed due to an inclement
weather forecast for Washington DC.
After the original FDA staff review was published in
January, Sarepta provided additional information on trial data
and pointed toward "key inaccuracies" in the staff analysis.
On Thursday, reviewers disagreed with Sarepta's
"characterization of inaccuracies" and said that newer
information presented by the company further increased concerns
about the reliability of trial data.
The biotechnology company's stock plummeted about 32 percent
to $13.40 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)